RIYADH — The Shoura Council has approved on Monday the draft of hiring Thai workers in Saudi Arabia.



The Shoura's approval came in accordance with the agreement of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) and the Thai Ministry of Labor.



The Shoura said that hiring of Thai workers will be in light of the measures taken by the two ministries to establish the necessary legal framework for effective employment of them in the Kingdom.



The rights of the worker and the employer will also be protected, in addition to organizing the contractual relationship between them, as well as, setting up mechanisms in order to follow-up and implementation and the joint execution for the provisions of these two agreements.



The Minister of the MHRSD Eng. Ahmad Bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi signed an agreement on March, 28 with the Thai Minister of Labor Suchart Chomklin, in the fields of employing general workforce and domestic workers with the aim of setting a legal framework for all procedures necessary for the effective employment of the Thai workforce in Saudi Arabia.

