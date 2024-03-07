DUBAI: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (14) of 2024 on the new members of The Executive Council of Dubai (TEC) chaired by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. (15) of 2024 on the new members of The Strategic Affairs Council of the TEC, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The two Decrees are effective from the date of their issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

According to Decree No. (14) of 2024, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority will serve as Deputy Chairmen of TEC.

According to Decree No. (15) of 2024, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of TEC; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Deputy Chairman of TEC, will serve as Deputy Chairmen of The Strategic Affairs Council.

According to Decree No. (14) of 2024, members of the TEC include: H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security, in addition to the Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, Director-General of His Hughness the Ruler's Court, Attorney General of Dubai Public Prosecution, Director-General of the Department of Finance, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Director-General of the Roads and Transport Authority, Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, Director-General of the Dubai Digital Authority, Director-General of the Community Development Authority, and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

Decree No. (14) of 2024 annuls Decrees No. (28) and (51) of 2005, (30) of 2006, (25) of 2008, (59) of 2009, and (45) of 2013 pertaining to the appointments related to TEC. Decree No. (14) of 2024 annuls any other legislation that may contradict it.

According to Decree No. (15) of 2024, members of The Strategic Affairs Council include the Secretary-General of TEC, Director-General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, Director-General of the Department of Finance, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Director-General of RTA, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council of Energy, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.