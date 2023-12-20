His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah took oath at a special National Assembly session on Wednesday becoming the 17th Amir of the State of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal read: "I swear by Almighty Allah to respect the Constitution and the laws of the State, to defend the liberties, interests and properties of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the country," as stated in article 60 of the constitution.

Last Saturday, the Amiri Diwan announced the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Subsequently, the cabinet named His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the 17th Amir of Kuwait.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).