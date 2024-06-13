SHARJAH - The Sharjah Department for Human Resources (SDHR), in partnership with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFIS) and the Higher Colleges of Technology, organised a seminar on future skills and employment trends.

Held at the Cultural Palace in Sharjah, the seminar aimed at supporting the career paths of job seekers and enabling them to choose private sector jobs that suit their ambitions and educational qualifications.

The event was attended by representatives of NAFIS, the Higher Colleges of Technology, college and university students, and 168 job seekers.

Aisha Al Ruwaimah, a career advisor at NAFIS, introduced participants to skills related to the future in the labour market, the advantages of pursuing a career in the private sector, and learning methods for maintaining a high level of professional competence.

The seminar also showcased inspiring success stories of Emirati professionals who thrived in the private sector with the support of the NAFIS programme.

An open employment day was organised in collaboration with the Higher Colleges of Technology with the participation of 16 companies, presenting job openings in various fields. The event facilitated immediate job interviews and fostered direct communication between company representatives and candidates to fill available vacancies.