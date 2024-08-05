SHARJAH - The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has engaged in discussions with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) to explore opportunities for joint cooperation.

The talks focused on enhancing the quality and diversity of services provided to their members, who represent the private sectors of both Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Both sides also discussed introducing new innovative services that meet the evolving needs of investors and business leaders, solidifying the UAE's position as a premier global investment destination.

Held at the SCCI’s headquarters, the meeting was hosted in conjunction with a visit by an official ADCCI delegation, led by Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber, and a number of officials attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasised the importance of exchanging experiences and exploring the best global practices to fortify the role of chambers of commerce in promoting the sustainable growth of the business community and the private sector.

Emphasis was placed on improving the local business environment by launching initiatives and projects to strengthen economic ties between the UAE’s business community and its counterparts worldwide while supporting its expansion into regional and global markets.

Al Awadi affirmed that the collaboration between the Sharjah and Abu Dhabi Chambers is a significant step towards bolstering the business and investment landscape and developing innovative services that cater to the evolving needs of the UAE's private sector.

By exchanging best practices and aligning efforts, the two chambers are set to deliver integrated services, including training and development, legal and financial advisory, and entrepreneur support. This helps facilitate UAE investors' access to global markets and boost the competitiveness of local enterprises across diverse industries.

Al Awadi also highlighted the need for developing policies and programmes that bolster private sector growth and foster a conducive investment climate for both local and foreign investments, thereby elevating the UAE’s status as a premier global investment hub.