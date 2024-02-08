DUBAI: The World Governments Summit Organisation announced the agenda for the upcoming 11th edition of World Government Summit (WGS), set to take place between 12 and 14 February 2024 in Dubai.

Under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments”, this year’s summit will anticipate future opportunities and challenges, addressing the world's most pressing issues. Through its prominent agenda, WGS will discuss a common approach to improve governmental work and strengthen cooperation among governments worldwide. Additionally, it will focus on sharing knowledge and expertise and highlighting inspiring stories and models in governmental work.

Hosting a brilliant lineup of keynote speakers, the Summit is set to address future trends and shifts on the global level, as well as ways to foster collaboration regionally and globally. Among heads of state speaking and attending the event the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi; President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya; and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, as well as President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina, Maldives President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan, who speak at one of the plenary sessions.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, said that the summit reflects the vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai in shaping the future and fostering positive change.

The minister noted: “The World Government Summit 2024 provides an excellent opportunity to forge common perspectives on global developments, and come up with effective solutions for critical development and humanitarian concerns. It serves as a global platform for crafting proactive strategies to address future challenges, exchanging experiences to bolster social stability, and fulfilling the aspirations of future generations.”

Mohammed Al Gergawi added that the 11th edition of the summit will witness the participation of more than 25 Heads of state and governments, 120 governmental delegations, over 85 international and regional organisations and institutions, along with distinguished participation of thought leaders, experts and more than 4,000 attendees.

WGS covers six main themes, through 15 global forums and over 110 interactive dialogues and sessions. Over 200 prominent speakers, including presidents, ministers, and visionaries, share their insights alongside 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions welcoming over 300 ministers.

The summit is set to launch around 25 strategic reports, covering crucial practices and trends across key sectors. These reports encompass forums, ministerial meetings, and knowledge-sharing sessions. Additionally, the WGS 2024 will launch the Global Ministers Survey. Ministers from across the globe are invited to share their ideas on crucial global issues and collaborate in enhancing solutions together.

The Arab Fiscal Forum, on Day Zero, will address macroeconomic developments and prospects, energy subsidiary reforms and social safety nets, as well as generating value from public assets among other relevant topics. HE Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund will be speaking at the opening session.

Other key events on Day Zero include the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, the World Bank Group Ministerial Experience Exchange and the Ministerial Roundtable with Arab Youth Ministers.

Day One will see various sessions under the Future of Work Forum and the Future of Mobility Forum, as well as a ministerial roundtable on Climate Action through Fostering Sustainable Finance, a Family Business Roundtable, and a roundtable addressing Scientific Discovery and Applications which will host a group of Nobel laureates.

Day two will host the Geotechnology and Policy Forum, the Artificial Intelligence Forum, the Government Experience Exchange Forum, the SDGs in Action Forum, Government Services Forum, the Arab Public Administration Forum and the Industry and Advanced Technology Forum. Topics to be discussed vary from AI challenges and opportunities through the space economy to decarbonization.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, will address a key session during the summit. H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will also participate in a session on the new governmental vision for creative industries.

Strategies for Sustainable Investments in Emerging Markets will be among the areas of focus on the final day of the Summit during the Emerging Economies Forum. Other events include the Future of Space Forum, the Global Health Forum, the Future of Education Forum, and several roundtables addressing responsible AI and digital transformation among other topics.

The World Governments Summit will present several global awards including the Best Minister in the World award, the Dubai International for Best Sustainable Development Practices, the Creative Government Innovations Award, the Global Award for the Best Government Applications and the Global Government Excellence Award.