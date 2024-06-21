Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) reminded businesses subject to value-added tax (VAT) and with annual supplies of goods and services exceeding SAR40 million to submit their tax returns for May by the 30th of this month.



To avoid fines for late submission, the authority urges businesses to promptly submit their tax returns via the website zatca.gov.sa or the authority’s ZATCA smartphone application. Fines for late submission range from a minimum of 5% to a maximum of 25% of the tax due.



ZATCA encourages taxpayers in the business sector seeking more information regarding VAT to contact the authority via the unified call center number 19993, operational 24/7, or through the “Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs” account on the platform @Zatca_Care, by email at info@zatca.gov.sa, or through instant chats via the authority’s website zatca.gov.sa.



VAT is an indirect tax levied on all goods and services bought and sold by businesses in the Kingdom, with certain exceptions.