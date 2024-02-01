RIYADH — The Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) has reported a increase in performance indicators of over 98% during its recent virtual meeting.



The Council discussed several reports and agenda topics, including a comprehensive analysis by the Ministry of Economy and Planning on local and international economic developments.



This analysis provided insights into the latest economic indicator developments and evaluated significant challenges and expectations facing the global economy.



Additionally, the Council reviewed a presentation from the Project Management Office of the Secretariat of the Economic and Development Affairs Council.



This presentation focused on the implementation of the Council's decisions and recommendations from the fourth quarter of 2023.



It included comprehensive statistics assessing the level of accomplishment, follow-up information on the outcomes of the Council and its committees, transaction status updates, and a detailed analysis of the entities represented in the Council.



Following these deliberations, the Council proceeded to consider and implement the necessary recommendations on the discussed issues.

