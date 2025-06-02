Muscat: The National Competitiveness Office has released the third annual report on Oman Competitiveness 2024, highlighting the Sultanate’s performance in various global indicators.

The report reveals that Oman has achieved remarkable progress in several global indices. The most notable leap was in the Environmental Performance Index, where Oman climbed 94 places, securing the 55th rank out of 180 countries.

Additionally, Oman has been ranked first globally in several sub-indicators, including marine protection stringency, growth rate of black carbon emissions, and bottom-trawl fishing within the exclusive economic zone.

Oman also advanced 39 spots in the Heritage Foundation’s Economic Freedom Index, reaching the 56th rank globally.

The country's economy is now classified as “moderately free,” compared to its previous status as “mostly unfree.”

This improvement is reflected in higher scores in key sub-indicators such as government spending (rising from 59.4 to 70.8 out of 100), investment freedom (from 60 to 70 out of 100), and financial freedom (from 50 to 60 out of 100).

Among the most notable advancements is the Network Readiness Index, where Oman moved up four positions, ranking 50th globally.

The country excels in sub-indicators such as government promotion of investment in emerging technologies (ranked 9th globally), gender gap in internet usage (ranked 11th globally), and ICT skills in education (ranked 23rd globally).

According to the Future Growth Index, Oman scored 50.59 out of 100, surpassing the global average. Furthermore, Oman ranked first globally in sub-indicators such as ICT capital (in US dollars) and electricity access in rural areas.

In Global Governance Indicators, Oman made progress in most categories, particularly those aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

The country recorded 70.2 out of 100 in the Rule of Law Index, 66.5 in Regulatory Quality, and 62.2 in Government Effectiveness.

Dr. Salim bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, emphasised that the National Competitiveness Office continues to monitor Oman's position in key international rankings.

He noted that these indicators receive global attention from thousands of individuals and organisations.

Speaking to Oman News Agency, Dr. Al Sheikh stated: "The office is actively working with national teams to strengthen Oman's position in global indices through various programs and initiatives, while addressing challenges that may arise."

Oman's continued efforts in improving competitiveness reflect its commitment to achieving sustainable economic and developmental progress on a global scale.

The report aims to increase awareness among the local community about international rankings, serving as a reference for government and private institutions, as well as researchers interested in Oman's positioning compared to other nations.

It also identifies the most advanced countries in specific indicators to guide efforts in enhancing Oman's competitiveness.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

