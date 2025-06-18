A unit of India's Reliance Infrastructure and France's Dassault Aviation have partnered to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets in India, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The companies will establish the final assembly line for the jets in Nagpur city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, marking the first instance of Dassault manufacturing Falcon 2000 jets outside France, the statement added.

The French firm aims to deliver the first made-in-India jets by 2028 for corporate and military use.

Reliance Infrastructure shares shot up 5% after the news in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Mrigank Dhaniwala)