Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has issued a reminder to all enterprises subject to value-added tax (VAT) with annual supplies exceeding SAR40 million to submit their VAT returns for the month of March.

Additionally, enterprises with annual supplies below SAR40 million are urged to file their VAT returns for the first quarter of 2024 by April 30.



To avoid potential fines ranging from 5% to 25% of the prescribed VAT, enterprises are directed to visit the Authority's website (zatca.gov.sa) or utilize the Authority's smartphone application (ZATCA).



For further information on VAT, business taxpayers are encouraged to contact the Authority via the unified call center number 19993, operational 24/7, or through the "Ask Zakat, Tax, and Customs" Twitter account (@Zatca_Care), email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or instant chats on the Authority's website (zatca.gov.sa).