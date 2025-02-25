Bahrain - Thirty-five VAT-related violations were detected as the National Bureau of Revenue (NBR) conducted 161 inspection campaigns across the country last month.

The visits were part of the NBR’s continuous commitment to ensure adherence to all regulations and legislation for the effective implementation of value-added tax (VAT) and excise.

“The NBR has confirmed that effective oversight of the local market has resulted in reporting 35 violations against which administrative fines have been imposed,” said a statement.

“The reported violations were related to the failure to comply with the conditions for issuing VAT invoices (25), failure to show prices inclusive of VAT (four), failure to display a VAT certificate in a visible location (two) and failure to issue VAT invoices (two).”

Furthermore, the watchdog reported two violations of supplying excise goods without a valid and active digital stamp.“The NBR identified several violations that are considered suspicious of VAT evasion, in which legal actions are being taken against violators.

“Those proven to have committed evasion crimes may face imprisonment for five years and a fine equivalent to three times the amount of VAT due.”

The NBR urged all parties concerned to report violations or evasions of VAT or excise by contacting the call centre on 80008001 or through the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul.

Citizens can email vat@nbr.gov.bh for VAT-related queries and ds@nbr.gov.bh for Digital Stamps Scheme queries.

According to NBR data for the last quarter , there were more than 25,190 registered VAT payers and over 1,375 stores registered for tourists’ refunds.

