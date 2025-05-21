Riyadh -- The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) called on businesses subject to value-added tax (VAT) whose annual supplies of goods and services exceed SAR40 million to submit their VAT returns for April no later than May 31.



The authority urged taxpayers to promptly file their returns through its official website zatca.gov.sa or via the ZATCA mobile application to avoid penalties for late submission. Penalties range from a minimum of 5% to a maximum of 25% of the tax amount that should have been declared.



ZATCA also invited businesses seeking more information about VAT to contact the authority via the 24/7 call center at 19993, the “Ask ZATCA” account on X (@Zatca_Care), the email address (info@zatca.gov.sa), or the live chat feature on its website (zatca.gov.sa).



VAT is one of the applicable tax systems in the Kingdom. It is an indirect tax imposed on all goods and services bought and sold by businesses, with some exceptions.