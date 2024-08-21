Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on businesses subject to Value Added Tax (VAT), whose annual supplies of goods and services exceed SAR40 million, to submit their tax returns for July no later than August 31st.



ZATCA urged businesses to submit their tax returns on time through its website (zatca.gov.sa) or via the ZATCA mobile app to avoid a late filing penalty. These penalties range from a minimum of 5% to 25% of the tax amount due.



Businesses seeking further information about VAT can contact ZATCA through its 24/7 call centre (19993), the "Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs" account on X (@Zatca_Care), by email (info@zatca.gov.sa), or through the live chat feature on the ZATCA website (zatca.gov.sa).



VAT is an indirect tax levied on most goods and services supplied or acquired by businesses in the Kingdom, with certain exceptions.