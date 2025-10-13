The Saudi Arabia Ministry of Tourism inaugurated its new offices in Makkah and Madinah regions as part of its strategic initiative to enhance the efficiency of services within the tourism sector.

Ministry Spokesperson Mohammed Al Rasasimah described the inauguration as a significant milestone in empowering the sector in these two vital regions, which host millions of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors year-round, reported SPA.

He said the new offices are designed to achieve multiple objectives, including overseeing inspection and regulatory compliance, supporting investors, improving service quality, facilitating better coordination with relevant government entities, and ensuring a more seamless and integrated approach to managing tourism services for pilgrims and visitors.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

