The Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Singapore Business Federation have announced the launch of the Saudi-Singaporean Business Council during the Saudi-Singaporean Business Forum, held recently in Singapore and attended by the Saudi Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi and his Singaporean counterpart.

The new joint council is expected to increase trade and investment exchanges by creating new opportunities for economic cooperation, facilitating communication between the two countries' business sectors, and organizing exhibitions, conferences, and visits by trade delegations.

Saudi Arabia and Singapore enjoy strong economic and trade relations; the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached SAR45.2 billion in 2022, achieving a growth of 50.8%.