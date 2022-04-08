

RIYADH- The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced on Thursday that public sector employees can now check and review their personal and employment data through the ministry's app.



The MHRSD said it added the feature for public sector employees to enable them to review their employment data, qualifications, number of service years, historical record, sick leaves, as well as the status of grievances that have been submitted by them.



The MHRSD's application for individuals was launched earlier during the ministry's participation in the LEAP Conference held in Riyadh from 1 to 3 February 2022. The conference was organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology under the name of "One Eye on the Stars".



The MHRSD's app aims to improve the employee experience and enhance communication with customers, in addition to combining the services in a unified application.



The app also includes several services, most notably: reviewing rules and regulations, communicating with the ministry, reviewing digital cards, manually settling labor disputes, reporting labor system violations, reviewing employment data, and tracking sick leave.



The application was launched as a result of the ministry's endeavor to automate and digitize its services, in order to facilitate everyone's access to the services they seek without the need to visit the ministry or one of its branches.



The MHRSD has clarified that those who are wishing to download the app must visit the link.

