JEDDAH — Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan met with Pakistan's Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Affairs Miftah Ismail, on the sidelines of the Pakistani Prime Minister official visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing financial and economic bilateral relations between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials from the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the Pakistani side.

