JEDDAH — The Mudad platform has launched a new update on calculating the percentage of the private sector firms’ compliance with wage protection.



The platform has begun to provide a number of facilities to the establishments, and these included exemption of some workers from their calculation in the wages compliance ratio. These workers included displaced tribes, workers under probation period, workers deputed to outside Saudi Arabia, and workers who have not been present for a full month.



The platform indicated that all workers will be counted except the exempted workers, and explained that the compliance equation included the following: Complied workers is divided by the workers covered and then multiplied by 100.



It is noteworthy that the initiative for the instant calculation of the percentage of Saudization in the Updated Nitaqat has begun on Monday. The localization for all entities with the unified number will be calculated immediately in Nitaqat on the basis of a week.



The immediate calculation of the percentage of the compliance ranges will be required by two conditions. Firstly, the wage protection program for a period of six months, and secondly the firm which is included in the green range for a period of 13 continuous weeks.



It is noteworthy that Mudad is a digital system that provides a Payroll System and a Compliance System for the small and medium enterprises from one to 1000 employees. The Payroll System is a high-level digital system to regulate the payment of wages that contain instantaneous and accurate information on the state of wages, facilitate wage calculation and raise the level of its protection while the Compliant System is a governmental system for wage protection and contract authentication, which helps to preserve the rights of the contracting parties to achieve a safe and attractive work environment.

