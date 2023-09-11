RIYADH — The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) has issued 36,293 certificates of origin during August of 2023.



This comes within the framework of its endeavor to support and facilitate service for exporters in various sectors, whether industrial, commercial, or individual sector.



The certificate of origin is a document stating that the products exported abroad are of national origin or have acquired the status of national origin.



As for the targeted establishments and sectors, the service targets industrial establishments, the commercial sector of companies and institutions, as well as the individual sector.



The individual sector includes farmers, fishermen, people with individual activities, local craftsmen and others.



It is worth mentioning that the certificate includes 4 forms, the first of which is a certificate of origin for national products of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and the second is a certificate of origin for national products of Arab countries.



The 3rd form of the certificate is the (preferential) certificate of origin, which is the unified form for the Arab Gulf countries when exporting to countries and economic blocs with which free trade agreements exist.



The 4th certificate is a certificate of origin in both Arabic and English for countries that do not grant preferential treatment (the general form).



The Ministry indicated that it is possible to apply for a certificate of origin from its website through the following link: https://coo.mim.gov.sa/.



