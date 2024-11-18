RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman and Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar held separate meetings with the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Defense, John Healey, to discuss and enhance bilateral defense cooperation.



In his meeting with Healey, Prince Khalid emphasized the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the UK, exploring avenues to bolster defense collaboration.



The two officials also reviewed joint efforts to address regional challenges and ensure security and stability at both regional and global levels. Senior officials from both sides attended the meeting.



Similarly, Prince Abdullah met with Healey to discuss topics of mutual interest, with senior officials from both sides present to discuss ongoing collaboration.



These meetings underscore the commitment of both nations to strengthening their defense ties and addressing shared security concerns.

