The total non-oil commodity exports, including national exports and re-exports, between Saudi Arabia and GCC states surged to hit SAR9.5 billion ($2.5 billion) in November 2024, reflecting an estimated annual growth of 43% from the previous year's figure of SAR6.624 billion ($1.76 billion).

The total commodity imports amounted to approximately SAR5.663 billion, according to the preliminary data from the General Authority for Statistics' international trade report for November 2024.

The Saudi non-oil trade balance recorded a surplus with the GCC states amounting to SAR3.718 billion, bringing the total to SAR3.805 billion.

This marks an annual growth estimated at 4,277.7% compared to the same period in 2023, when the surplus was SAR86.9 million, stated the offical data.

The figures for non-oil commodity exports, including re-exports with GCC countries, show that the UAE ranked first with a value of SAR7.176 billion, accounting for approximately 75.8% of the total followed by Bahrain in second place with SAR929.7 million, representing 9.8% of the total.

Kuwait secured third place with SAR610.4 million, with 6.4% of the total, while Qatar came in fourth with a value of SAR395.8 million, making up 4.2% of the total followd by Oman which recorded SAR356.4 million, representing 3.8% of the total.-TradeArabia News Service

