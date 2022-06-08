JAKARTA — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan held key talks here on Tuesday with officials including the president and his counterpart, as part of his official visit to Indonesia.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo received Prince Faisal at the Presidential Palace.



Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and their wishes of further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Indonesia.



President Widodo too sent his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.



During the reception, bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, as well as ways to enhancing cooperation between the Kingdom and Indonesia in various fields.



The Saudi minister also met his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. They held an official session of talks.



During an official discussion, they stressed the deep-rooted relations between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia and both countries’ keenness to enhance and develop them in various fields in a way that realizes joint interests of the two brotherly peoples.



Prince Faisal expressed his appreciation for Indonesia for supporting Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030, voicing Saudi Arabia’s wishes of success for Indonesia in hosting the G20 summit.



Marsudi praised the Saudi decision to lift the travel ban on its citizens to Indonesia.



The two ministers voiced joint concern at emerging global issues emanating from the ongoing crises in Ukraine namely shortage of food supplies to various nations.



Prince Faisal strongly commended Indonesia for its leadership role and presidency of G20 in very difficult time.



The Saudi foreign minister told a press conference in the Indonesian capital that the two countries are working together to set the global agenda in a way that supports the interest of developing nations.



He said: “We’re aligned on international affairs and we work closely on issues related the Ukranian crises and food security. We’re concerned that food security impacts might affect not only our two countries but many developing countries and we have responsibility to work together to address these challenges.”



“I assured him — President Widodo — of the very strong and enduring brotherly commitment of the Kingdom’s to its relations with Indonesia. Indonesia hold a special place for Saudis as Muslim nation and a strong partner,” Prince Faisal said.



The two ministers underscored during the meeting their keenness on bolstering bilateral relations between them.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).