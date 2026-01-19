Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation is no longer about intent but about permanence, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said Monday, as he outlined how reforms under Vision 2030 have shifted from policy announcements to measurable delivery.

Speaking during the session “From Reform to Delivery: Executing Change at Scale” at the Saudi House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Al-Jadaan said the central question facing the Kingdom today is not whether reform is taking place, but whether it has become durable and broadly embraced.

“In Saudi Arabia, the question is not whether we are reforming,” he said. “I think everybody would say very clearly that we are.”

The more consequential test, he added, is whether reform has progressed beyond initiatives and pilots to become “a sustainable reform that everybody is buying into.”

Al-Jadaan pointed to performance indicators as evidence that the Kingdom has crossed that threshold. When Vision 2030 was launched nearly a decade ago, he said, targets were deliberately ambitious.

“If you look at when we started almost ten years back, we had very ambitious targets,” he said. “Looking at it today, if you have 93% of your KPIs either achieved or on track… that is delivery.”

He noted that 69 key performance indicators are now ahead of target, with an additional 254 on track, describing the figures as proof that reform has shifted from aspiration to execution.

By presenting these metrics on the global stage in Davos, Al-Jadaan framed Saudi Arabia’s reform narrative as entering a new phase focused on results and continuity, rather than announcement.

The finance minister said the challenge ahead lies in sustaining momentum and ensuring that reform continues to deliver at scale.

The Saudi House serves as the Kingdom’s official engagement platform at the forum, bringing together global policymakers, business leaders and investors to discuss Saudi Arabia’s economic and social transformation, with a particular focus this year on the next phase of Vision 2030.

