RIYADH - Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim said Saudi Arabia’s participation in the 2026 World Economic Forum in Davos underscores the Kingdom’s pivotal role in shaping the global economic agenda and builds on its transformative progress.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, Alibrahim said the Kingdom’s engagement reinforces its position as an active partner in promoting sustainable growth and innovative solutions to global challenges, supporting prosperity at the local, regional and international levels.

He said the forum will focus on institutionalizing international cooperation through participatory economic models that drive transformative growth.

Alibrahim highlighted Saudi Arabia’s success in creating new growth engines and expanding its productive base, noting that over the past five years, 74 of 81 non-oil sectors recorded annual growth exceeding 5%, with 38 sectors achieving growth above 10%.

He stressed that advancing global economic transformation requires broad collaboration, the adoption of digital solutions and artificial intelligence, and sustained investment in human capital.

The minister said innovation and redesigned growth policies are essential to strengthening economic integration, maintaining trade balance stability and building a resilient, sustainable global economy that supports emerging markets.

Alibrahim added that hosting WEF 2026 builds on the outcomes of the 2024 forum in Riyadh, which brought together leaders from government, business, academia and international organizations under the theme “Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development.”

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s participation goes beyond representation, actively contributing to global economic resilience through balanced development and responsible innovation.

The minister concluded that the Kingdom is positioning itself to lead international dialogue on sustainable economic models, enhance national competitiveness and help lay the foundations for a stable, future-ready global economy.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).