RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Digital Experience Maturity Index has registered a surge to 80.68% in 2023 from 77.26% in the previous cycle, the country's Digital Government Authority (DGA) announced on Wednesday.

This increase is the result of the development of government platforms and their role in improving the quality of life, facilitating business, and enhancing competitiveness, DGA said releasing the results of the Digital Experience Maturity Index for 2023, with the participation of more than 134,000 beneficiaries.

The digital government platforms in the Kingdom are witnessing a rapid growth, enhancing competitiveness and facilitating the entry of companies and institutions into the local market in line with the Kingdom's goals to encourage investment through smooth and high-quality services.

DGA clarified that the index focused on measuring the maturity of 24 digital platforms with four main perspectives, which are beneficiary satisfaction, user experience, resolving complaints, and technologies and tools. There are also 19 axes that fall under these 4 perspectives that measure various areas of digital experience.

The results of the top 10 digital platform are as follows: Ehsan platform achieved 89.40%, followed by Absher with a slight difference at 89.28%. The General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) Platform showed 88.10%.

Sehhaty platform ranked the fourth on the list by achieving 86.50%, followed with Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority platform at 86.09%, and Tawakkalna 85.35%. DGA noted that all of these platforms reached the advanced level of maturity.

DGA said the Etimad platform achieved 83.20%, Najiz 83.04%, Saber 82.44%, and Saudi Business Center 81.59% — all falling under the competent level of maturity.

DGA Governor Eng. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan has pointed that the Digital Experience Maturity Index aims to increase the level of the beneficiaries' satisfaction, enhance their digital experience, improve interaction with them in accordance with the strategic directions of the Digital Government, and to achieve the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Eng. Al-Suwaiyan praised the development of the digital government platforms in Saudi Arabia, and its role in improving the quality of life, facilitating business, enhancing competitiveness, and achieving efficiency in government work.

This contributed to the Kingdom's progress in international indicators, Eng. Al-Suwaiyan said, stressing that this reflects the unlimited support that the digital government enjoys from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The DGA announced on 14 March, 2023, the start of the second index cycle, which included an evaluation of 24 digital platforms compared to 12 digital platforms in the previous cycle.

