PARIS — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman headed the Kingdom's delegation participating in the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris on Thursday.



The Crown Prince attended the official opening of the summit. He was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron upon his arrival at the summit venue.



The summit, which will conclude on Friday, discusses building consensus on a more responsive, equitable, and comprehensive global financial system to combat inequality, climate change, and poverty, protect biodiversity, and the best ways to confront these challenges in poor and emerging countries in developing countries.



The Saudi delegation included Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasser Al-Rumayyan, and the Secretary of the Crown Prince, Dr. Bandar Al-Rasheed.

