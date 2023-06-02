HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy, met with H.E. Zhang Jianhua, Director of National Energy Administration of the People’s Republic of China, and his accompanying delegation.

The two parties discussed ways to strengthen Saudi-Chinese relations in various energy fields, in order to achieve the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative, in pursuit of both countries’ efforts to diversify their economies.

The meeting discussed areas of cooperation between the two sides and stressed the importance of ensuring the security of energy supply. The two sides also discussed potential cooperation in crude-to-chemicals projects(C2C), innovative uses of hydrocarbons, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy; nuclear fuel; the national projects for uranium exploration and mining; projects for electricity, renewable energy, clean hydrogen; and energy efficiency.

The meeting further noted the Saudi-Chinese ambitions to promote cooperation in energy supply chains, thereby contributing to enhancing flexibility and effectiveness.

The meeting noted the two countries’ efforts and cooperation in combating climate challenges through adopting the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE), which is an integrated and inclusive framework to address climate challenges and manage emissions, using all available clean technologies, especially removal technologies, while taking into consideration the national circumstances of different countries.