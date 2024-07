Saudi Arabia's budget deficit was 15.341 billion riyals ($4.09 billion) in the second quarter of 2024, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Saudi oil revenues came in at 212.99 billion riyals in the same quarter, up 18% compared with the same quarter a year earlier, while expenditures were up 15% at 368.932 billion riyals, the ministry added.

($1 = 3.7518 riyals)

