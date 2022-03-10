RIYADH: Saudi Bell Group Co., a leading Saudi IT service provider in the Kingdom, is bolstering the localizing strategy of the defense sector by hiring 350 more Saudi experts to their team.



The company already has 150 Saudi experts serving its clients. “We are looking to increase this number in the coming few years to maybe 500,” said Tamer Ibrahim, general manager of Saudi Bell, in an interview on the sidelines of the World Defense Show.



The group is conducting training programs with the help of global expertise to help Saudi Bell achieve its localization target.



“Saudi Bell will begin to transfer the knowledge by using the expertise all around the world for training our Saudi engineers and creating out of this Saudi expertise,” he said.



Saudi Bell provides IT solutions, physical security and telecommunication services to public and private entities.



“One of our best projects that we implemented in Riyadh, and now we are implementing in Dammam with the Ministry of Interior is the 911 call center,” he said.



The company is also working with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in physical security systems, “protecting the borders from the threats,” he added.



The company is eyeing an IPO within the next two years, for which they have already started preparations.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).