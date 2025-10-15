RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s trade balance recorded a surplus of SR26.85 billion during the month of July 2025.

This records an annual growth rate of 53.4 percent and an increase of SR9.35 billion, compared to the same period in 2024, when the surplus reached SR17.5 billion, according to the data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The authority said in its International Trade Bulletin for July that the trade balance achieved a monthly growth of 37.8 percent, with a value of SR7.36 billion, compared to the previous month of June, when the surplus reached approximately SR19.49 billion.

The Kingdom's total international trade volume in July amounted to approximately SR177.91 billion, divided between commodity exports worth SR102.38 billion and imports amounting to SR75.53 billion.

Non-oil national exports amounted to approximately SR19.02 billion, representing 18.6 percent of total commodity exports, achieving a slight annual growth of 0.6 percent and a monthly growth of 5.1 percent.

Meanwhile, oil exports amounted to SR68.67 billion, constituting 67.1 percent of total exports, achieving a monthly growth of 6.2 percent, despite a slight annual decline of 0.7 percent.

Re-exports also recorded a significant increase, reaching a value of SR14.69 billion, with an annual growth rate of 111.3 percent and a monthly growth rate of 53.8 percent, representing 14.4 percent of total commodity exports.

At the level of trading partners, Asian countries topped the list of importers from the Kingdom, accounting for 70.8 percent of the total, with a value of SR72.44 billion.

European countries followed with 16.2 percent and then African countries with 7.3 percent.

China maintained its lead in importing the Kingdom's exports, accounting for 14 percent and SR14.34 billion, followed by the UAE with 10.6 percent and India with 9.4 percent.

As for non-oil exports, including re-exports, they passed through 31 land, sea, and air customs ports, with a total value of SR33.72 billion.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah led the list with SR6.64 billion, followed by King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with SR4.78 billion.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).