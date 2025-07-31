RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.9 percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), flash estimates of GDP for Q2 2025, released today by the General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia, showed that non-oil activities recorded the highest growth at 4.7 percent, followed by oil activities at 3.8 percent and government activities at 0.6 percent.

Seasonally adjusted real GDP rose by 2.1 percent in Q2 compared to Q1, with oil activities leading the growth at 5.6 percent, non-oil activities increasing by 1.6 percent, while government activities declined by 0.8 percent.