Saudi Arabia is expected to record economic growth of 7.4% in 2022, Saudi Gazette reported on May 23rd, citing Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

The kingdom’s inflation is projected to hover around 2.1% to 2.3% by the end of the year, Al-Jaadan added in a discussion during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The minister also dismissed any immediate plans for transferring funds to the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Moreover, he stressed that the Saudi government is determined to carry on its reforms, including the diversification of economy, along with the mega project of NEOM.

