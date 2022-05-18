Riyadh - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), in a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education, has won 10 global awards and the 13th rank among 318 students representing 35 countries, increasing its toll of awards in the Asian Pacific Math Olympiad (APMO) 2022 to 75, including gold medals and certificates of appreciation.

Mawhiba Secretary General Dr. Saud Al-Mathami said: This win is not strange for the Saudis, especially that it came after a series of achievements for the talented Saudi students in the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF 2022) and realizing a historical and an unprecedented achievement for winning 22 awards, which took the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to coronation podiums of mathematics, physics and chemistry in several international olympiads during May and increased the homeland’s balance of international awards.

The Kingdom’s math team during its 12th consecutive participation seven medals (three silver and four bronze) and certificates of appreciation, where winners of the silver medals are Hadi Al-Ithan from Al-Ahsa Education, Mohammed Al-Dibisis from Al-Sharqiya Education, and Marwan Al-Khayyat from Makkah Education, where winners of the bronze medals are Muath Al-Ghamdi from Makkah Education, Abdulilah Altaf from Al-Sharqiya Education, Iyad Al-Qatari from Al-Sharqiya Education, and Mohammed Hafeth from Al-Madinah Education, in addition to recipients of certificates of appreciation: Muath Al-Qahtani from Riyadh Education, Mahdi Al-Beik from Al-Sharqiya Education and Abdulrahman Nasif from Al-Madinah Education.

Participants in the Saudi team, whose training started more than three years ago, were chosen by the elite of national and international trainers after a series of arbitrated tests.

The Kingdom has won the 13th rank in the Asian Pacific Math Olympiad 2022 as the best rank among its annual participations of students in these competitions that it joined in 2011, and has won a total of three gold medals, eight silver medals, 27 bronze medals and 37 certificates of appreciation before this year’s version.