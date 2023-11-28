RIYADH — The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and the National Transformation Program (NTP) jointly launched the pioneering National Data Index (Nudei).



Introduced during the Saudi Data Forum in Riyadh, this initiative, an evolved version of the Open Data Platform, and the Data Governance Platform, marks a significant stride toward fostering transparency, cultivating a national data-driven economy, and evaluating data maturity across government entities.



Key attendees at the forum included Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs Prince Bandar Bin Abdullah, SDAIA President Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, several ministers, and senior officials from public departments, as well as representatives from major local and international institutions and companies.



The National Data Index, a collaborative effort between SDAIA and NTP, serves as a dynamic, results-based indicator aimed at monitoring and assessing the progress of government agencies in data management.



It encompasses 14 areas of data management through three primary components: a data management maturity measurement questionnaire, compliance with national data management controls and specifications, and operational indicator measurement.



This indicator seeks to establish a robust data governance framework, enhance operational processes, ensure compliance, and implement data life cycle management processes.



By offering enabling tools for measuring data management practices, it aims to elevate government entities to advanced evaluation levels.



The initiative also includes an upgraded version of the open data platform, facilitating the publication of open data by individuals, government, and non-government entities for entrepreneurs and other beneficiaries.



With over 7,000 open data sets, 190 publishers, and 35 use cases, this platform significantly contributes to building a digital economy in the Kingdom.



Furthermore, the data governance platform launched in conjunction with the National Data Index aims to register entities covered by the Personal Data Protection Law.



It supports these entities in adhering to the system's provisions, preserving the privacy of personal data holders, and protecting their rights.



Government agencies can benefit from the platform through a streamlined process that includes filling out the registration form, logging in through the national unified access platform, completing the entity's profile, and submitting data for evaluation.



The platform offers various services, including notification about potential data leaks, privacy impact assessments, legal support, and a self-assessment tool for compliance with the Personal Data Protection Law.



Through these groundbreaking initiatives, Saudi Arabia is making significant strides in achieving its Vision 2030 goals, leveraging data and artificial intelligence to propel digital transformation and strategic objectives.

