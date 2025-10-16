Trina Storage, an energy storage solution and a business unit of Trinasolar, has announced the launch of its next-generation 6.25 megawatt-hour (MWh) energy storage platform, Elementa 3, during Solar & Storage Live KSA.

Featuring higher energy density, enhanced safety, and improved cost efficiency, the system is designed to accelerate the region’s clean-energy transition, the company stated.

Elementa 3: Higher Capacity, Greater Efficiency, Enhanced Safety

The Elementa 3 represents a comprehensive upgrade in capacity, efficiency, and safety. The system features 587 Ah cells, increasing single-cabinet capacity to 6.25 MWh, with module energy density improved by 12.3 per cent compared with the previous generation.

Its compact design raises the site-level energy density by 24.7 per cent, significantly reducing levelised cost of storage (LCOS), while chip-level active balancing technology extends lifecycle and enhances performance.

Safety has been strengthened across all levels: optimised cell materials, module-level liquid cooling system, and an advanced cabinet structure provide 2-hour full-cabinet fire resistance, ensuring reliable operation in demanding grid conditions.

Localised Design for the Middle East’s Harsh Climate

Elementa 3 has been fully adapted to meet the challenging environmental conditions of Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, including extreme heat, dust, and high salt concentrations.

The cabinet adopts C5 coating, effectively resisting coastal salt spray and sand abrasion, particularly along the Red Sea coast.

Modules meet IP67 protection standards, ensuring reliable operation in dust-prone areas.

The system operates reliably at temperatures up to 55 deg C, supported by a bionic cooling system that maintains long-term efficiency and reliability under high-heat conditions.

