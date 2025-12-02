RIYADH — Saudi Arabia will unveil its general budget for the fiscal year 2026 on Tuesday. The Council of Ministers will hold its weekly session dedicated to the state’s general budget tomorrow, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a Pre-Budget Statement for Fiscal Year 2026, released on Sept. 30, the Ministry of Finance estimated total expenditures at about SR1,313 billion and revenues at SR1,147 billion, resulting in a deficit of 3.3 percent of the GDP. Preliminary estimates for 2026 project real GDP growth of about 4.6 percent, driven by the expected expansion of non-oil activities.

The preliminary estimates for 2026 showed that total revenues are expected to reach about SR1,294 billion in 2028 from SR1,147 billion in 2026, and total expenditures are expected to reach about SR1,419 billion in 2028 from about 1,313 billion in 2026.

The ministry confirmed that the government will continue its expansionary spending approach, focusing on national priorities with social and economic impact, in line with Vision 2030 goals and efforts to diversify the nation’s economy.

