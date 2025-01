Saudi Arabia will host regular meetings of the World Economic Forum, starting from spring 2026, Saudi Economy Minister Faisal Alibrahim said on Friday at the end of a panel at the Forum in Davos.

"We look forward to welcoming the global community again in Saudi Arabia in the spring of 2026," he said.

