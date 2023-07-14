JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia will host a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries on July 19 in Jeddah.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent invitations to leaders of all countries in the two blocs to attend the upcoming summit.

Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad handed Kuwait’s Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah an invitation from King Salman to the Emir of Kuwait on Thursday.

King Salman has also sent an invitation to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Central Asian countries include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

