Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, has achieved a series of milestones in sustainable design and operations, with multiple assets earning LEED certifications.

This includes Red Sea International Airport (RSI) becoming the first airport in Saudi Arabia, and only the fifth worldwide, to achieve LEED Platinum certification.

As well as this, Turtle Bay International School (TBIS) achieved LEED Platinum certification, with the highest score ever recorded under the LEED v4 Building Design and Construction (BD+C): Schools rating system. Meanwhile, RSG’s Central Distribution Center (CDC) earned LEED Gold certification, becoming one of the most sustainable warehouse facilities in the region. Finally, AMAALA Triple Bay and Staff Village masterplans achieved LEED Platinum for Communities.

“These certifications are more than technical milestones. They’re proof that sustainability is embedded in everything we do. From 100% renewable energy generation and advanced water reuse systems to low-carbon mobility solutions, we integrate sustainability and regeneration into every aspect of our operations. Each certified asset demonstrates our commitment to creating positive impact, environmentally, socially, and economically,” said Raed Albasseet, Group Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer at RSG.

Saudi Arabia’s first LEED Platinum airport

RSI has been awarded LEED Platinum certification by the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). This establishes RSI as the first airport in Saudi Arabia and among only five airports globally to receive this distinction.

The certification recognises RSI’s pioneering sustainability framework, which integrates 100% renewable energy operations, advanced energy efficiency systems, and the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for seaplane flights. It marks the culmination of several years of cross-functional collaboration, reflecting RSG’s comprehensive approach to developing infrastructure that delivers lasting environmental, social, and economic value.

Highest-scoring LEED-certified school in the world

TBIS has been awarded LEED Platinum certification, achieving an unprecedented 92 points — the highest score ever recorded under the LEED v4 BD+C: Schools rating system.

Globally, only 15 schools have achieved this level of certification. TBIS now stands as the first school in Saudi Arabia to do so, setting a new benchmark for sustainable education, architectural design, and regenerative learning environments.

One of the region’s most sustainable warehouse facilities

RSG’s CDC also achieved LEED Gold certification with an impressive 73 points, positioning it among the most sustainable warehouse facilities in the Middle East. From intelligent energy management and material optimisation to resource-efficient operations, this 55,000m2 facility reflects RSG’s drive to redefine industrial design through environmental innovation and smart logistics.

AMAALA’s first LEED certification

LEED for Communities (Plan and Design) is a globally recognised framework for sustainable urban planning and large-scale development. It addresses not only environmental performance, but also equity, economic development, resilience, governance, and quality of life.

AMAALA becomes the 45th project globally to achieve the certification and joins an exclusive club of just 16 projects that have achieved Platinum, including The Red Sea Phase One. Marking AMAALA’s first LEED certification, it sets a solid foundation for positioning AMAALA as a global benchmark for responsible development.

The Red Sea destination, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, now counts nine luxury hotels that are open and welcoming guests. Last year Shura Island, the heart of The Red Sea, began opening the first of its 11 resorts. RSG recently announced the upcoming opening of AMAALA, its ultra-luxury, wellness destination.

Both destinations are committed to going beyond sustainability, aiming for a 30% net conservation benefit to local ecosystems by 2040 through enhancing biologically diverse habitats. The destinations have been carefully designed to accommodate up to 1.5 million visitors annually to preserve the pristine environment. Both destinations are being powered by 100% renewable energy, eliminating up to 1 million tCO2eq annually – the equivalent of removing 2 million cars from the road for one year.

