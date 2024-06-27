Saudi Arabia has participated in the GCC-US Trade and Investment Dialogue and the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington.

The events focused on enhancing trade and investment cooperation between GCC countries and the US, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The GCC-US Trade and Investment Dialogue provides a forum for officials and experts to exchange experiences and perspectives, discuss trade and investment policies, tackle challenges, and identify shared objectives to enhance bilateral trade cooperation.

Key areas of focus include trade and investment flows, digital trade, consumer protection, and combatting commercial fraud.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit aims to stimulate economic growth by fostering connections between foreign capital and US companies, enhancing the investment environment, showcasing industry trends and new opportunities across sectors, and linking investors with potential investments in American businesses.

The Saudi Delegation was led by Abdulaziz bin Omar Al Sakran, Deputy Governor for International Relations at the General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT).

