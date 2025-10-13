The sensory room initiative for travellers with disabilities has been launched at King Fahd International Airport (KFIA) in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The sensory room at KFIA is the largest of its kind in the Kingdom, featuring 12 interactive devices and a dedicated space for the elderly.

It aims to enhance the travel experience for children with disabilities and the elderly, ensuring a smooth and safe journey for them and their families, reported SPA.

This initiative builds on a previous agreement between Matarat Holding, the King Salman Centre for Disability Research, and Aramco to improve services for people with disabilities and facilitate their travel through Saudi airports.

It was inaugurated by the Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Salman Centre for Disability Research, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The ceremony was attended by the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and Chairman of Matarat Holding, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, along with other officials.

Prince Sultan highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to developing specialised services for people with disabilities and praised the collaboration between the centre and its partners at KFIA.

He noted that the initiative is expected to be launched soon at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

