Riyadh: The federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry has revealed that the volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan amounted to about 16.6 billion riyals in 2021, compared to 11.6 in 2020.



The volume of Saudi exports to the Jordanian market amounted to 11.6 billion riyals and Jordanian imports to the Saudi market amounted to 5 billion riyals. The volume of Saudi investments in Jordan amounts to 14 billion US dollars, through about 900 projects.



This came in an economic report issued by the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce on the occasion of the current visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.