RIYADH — Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) Majed Al-Qasabi has issued a decision to impose definitive anti-dumping measures on imports of the Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde (SNF) originating in or exported by China and Russia. The decision was published on Umm Al-Qura gazette on Monday, Dec. 2. The measures will be applied on the product for five years, starting from Dec. 3, 2024, according to a press statement issued by GAFT.

The aforementioned decision directs Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority to impose and collect anti-dumping duty on the subject product in the range of 18.12 percent to 34 percent, according to the table included in the decision, which describes the rates of the duty in detail.

GAFT said the decision was issued based on the Law of Trade Remedies in International Trade that aims to protect the domestic industry from unfair trade practices. The decision was taken based on the final findings of the investigation initiated on Nov. 20, 2023, after the domestic industry submitted complaints, according to the Law of Trade Remedies in International Trade and its Executive Regulations.

More information on the decision is available on the “Announcements and Circulars of Trade Remedies Investigations” page of GAFT official website gaft.gov.sa, the statement added.

