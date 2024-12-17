Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi, minister of commerce and chairman of GAFT, issued the decision, which was published in the official gazette on December 16, 2024. The measures will take effect for a period of five years starting December 17, 2024.

The decision mandates the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority to enforce and collect anti-dumping duties on the specified imports, with rates ranging from 25.56% to 51%, based on a detailed table included in the official announcement.

The measures are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect its domestic industry from unfair trade practices under the **Law of Trade Remedies in International Trade**.

The anti-dumping measures follow an investigation initiated on November 30, 2023, after a complaint was lodged by the domestic industry. The investigation, conducted in accordance with the Law of Trade Remedies in International Trade and its Executive Regulations, concluded with findings that justified the imposition of definitive measures to address unfair trade practices affecting the Saudi market.

