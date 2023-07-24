ROME — On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, led Saudi Arabia’s delegation participating in the International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome.



The conference, which began under the chairmanship of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is attended by a number of the heads of states and governments and ministers of foreign affairs of the Mediterranean region and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as well as senior European and international officials.



Speaking on behalf of the Crown Prince, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and expressed the Kingdom’s gratitude to Prime Minister Meloni for hosting the conference, which aims to strengthen international cooperation in addressing issues like irregular migration, human trafficking, and climate change.



"The Kingdom, under the leadership of King Salman and the Crown Prince, is carrying out comprehensive and ongoing reforms within the framework of implementing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which made the human being its main pillar," the minister noted.



Prince Abdulaziz highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to upholding human rights norms and advancing sustainable development, stating, “the Kingdom's firm stance in favor of international collaboration in addressing all common challenges is unwavering.”



He emphasized the Kingdom's support for developing the regular and institutional structure of the national human rights system, labor regulations and policies, and promoting labor rights and improving contractual relationships. He also mentioned the Kingdom’s launch of the initiatives Saudi Green and Middle East Green to address climate change, reaffirming the Kingdom's support for the United Nations’ efforts in this regard.



On the humanitarian and relief side, Prince Abdulaziz drew attention to the Kingdom’s efforts through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), stating: “The Kingdom is actively working to lessen suffering in areas affected by crises, conflicts, and disasters.” He further shared that the Kingdom has implemented 30 projects to support refugees and migrants at a cost of more than $130 million, and provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, exceeding $410 million.



Furthermore, the Prince mentioned the directives from King Salman and the Crown Prince to provide humanitarian aid worth $100 million and organize a campaign in support of the Sudanese people, who are undergoing a humanitarian crisis that has caused the displacement of large numbers in various regions of the country and neighboring countries.



Prince Abdulaziz called on the international community to play its role in solidarity and cooperation to address the political, social, and economic aspects of irregular migration, combat exploitation and smuggling crimes, and confront cross-border organized crime networks. The Kingdom appreciated the efforts of those working for the stability and security of people around the world.



The Kingdom’s delegation participating in the conference included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Hisham Al-Faleh; Director General of Passports and Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Civil Status Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Yahya; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, and representatives from the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs and KSrelief.

