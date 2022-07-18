JEDDAH - Over the past six years, Saudi Arabia had hosted as many as 15 Arab and international summits, including five Gulf summits, two Arab summits, three Islamic summits, and five Saudi-American summits.



These included the following summits of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – 42nd summit held in Riyadh on Dec. 18, 2021; 41st summit held in AlUla on Jan. 5, 2021; 40th summit held in Riyadh on Dec. 10, 2019, the extraordinary summit held in Riyadh in 2019, and the 39th summit held in Riyadh on Dec. 9, 2018.



The Kingdom hosted the Saudi-American Summit in Riyadh, the Gulf-American Summit and the Arab-Islamic-American Summit in May 2017, the Saudi-American Summit and the Summit for Security and Development in Jeddah on July 15-16, 2022.



The holy city of Makkah witnessed the extraordinary Arab summit in May 2019, while the 29th Arab Summit was held in Dhahran in April 2018. Makkah also witnessed the 14th Islamic Summit Conference in May 2019 while the G-20 Summit was held remotely in Riyadh and the G-20 Summit in Riyadh on Nov. 21-22, 2020.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).