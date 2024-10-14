The Global Logistics Forum (GLF), hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, has commenced following a series of closed door think tank sessions over the weekend.

Held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the GLF seeks to reshape the logistics industry through global collaboration.

Key players from across the sector have gathered in Riyadh to discuss challenges and share knowledge to strengthen the industry's efficiency, resilience and sustainability in an increasingly interconnected world.

Logistics Diwan

The forum commenced with a Logistics Leader Diwan, which offered a platform to global leaders across the world to discuss the latest trends in logistics growth. The plenary sessions were opened by a speech from Eng Saleh bin Nasser AI-Jasser, Minister of Transport & Logistic Services, that reflected on the growth of the logistics industry and called on the public and private sectors to collaborate further to help the sector grow sustainably in the coming years and decades.

Al-Jasser highlighted the impact of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Saud, saying that it is “set to invest more than SR1 trillion ($270 billion) by 2030, of which SR200 billion has already been deployed.”

The Minister joined Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Suhail Mohamed AlMazrouei, Minister for Energy and Infrastructure for the UAE, Eng Said Hamood Said Al Mawali, Minister for Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Oman and Lt-Gen, Kamel Abdelhady AlWazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport for Egypt for a ministerial panel on the importance of investment into logistics infrastructure, in light of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans for logistics under Saudi Vision 2030.

Substantial return

With a significant amount already invested in logistics by the Saudi Arabian government, the ministers discussed how this sector can effect a substantial return on a national level, by expanding education and employment opportunities and facilitating other sectors to flourish

A fireside chat with Dr Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport & Logistic Services, Admiral Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority and Bud Darr, Executive Vice President of Maritime Policy & Government Affairs for the MSC Group yielded insights into how to mitigate and reduce the impact that disruptions in the Red Sea can have on global supply chains. With sustainability at the top of the global agenda, overcoming regional challenges is key to maximising the benefits of Saudi Arabia’s strategic location to improve global connectivity.

Keynote speeches also offered in-depth insights into the role of logistics in global trade, hearing from key figures across the kingdom. Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs spoke about the intricate dynamics of shaping global trade, and Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President, General Authority of Civil Aviation addressed the role of air cargo in advancing Saudi Arabia’s vision for global logistics leadership. Omar Hariri, President, Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) discussed shaping the future of Saudi Arabia's maritime industry, emphasising the value of Saudi’s strategic location with East and West coasts.

40 major agreements

The forum's efforts to facilitate collaboration proved successful, with over 40 major agreements signed between global logistics industry leaders, further strengthening connectivity within the sector. Notably, the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services (MOTLS) announced Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Unified Procurement Company to establish new regional hubs for medical supplies. In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030's goal of empowering youth through education, the Saudi Logistics Academy revealed a series of training initiatives in partnership with Neom, Qassim University, and Salihiya Cargo and Shipping Agency, among others. Reinforcing Saudi Arabia's role as a global logistics hub, the General Authority of Civil Aviation also secured agreements with Alat, Bahri Logistics, and Danfoss, alongside new investments and the handover of Special Integrated Logistics Zone licences.

The final day of the event will see further discussions around the future of the sector and offer a platform for industry leaders to share their insights into potential solutions. Additional agreements and MoUs between industry figures are expected to be signed, marking significant progress in the enhancement of the sector.

