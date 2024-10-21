The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), in collaboration with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), GO15, and Med-TSO, will host the “Advancing the Future of Energy Towards Net Zero” forum on October 27-28, 2023.

The event will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Building on the success of past energy storage forums, this year’s event will focus on technology, market development, interconnection, and storage solutions to achieve a zero-emission grid.

It aims to foster collaboration between global and regional energy leaders.

As a key player in the GCC’s energy sector, the GCCIA ensures the region’s energy reliability, efficiency, and sustainability.

By linking electricity grids, it has enabled electricity trading, boosting economic benefits and grid stability.

This interconnected infrastructure supports the region’s goal of achieving a zero-emission future.

The forum will feature experts from GO15, an organization representing major electricity grid operators, covering 80% of global electricity demand and 21% of global renewable energy production.

Med-TSO, the Mediterranean electricity transmission operators’ association, will also participate.

GCCIA CEO Engineer Ahmed al Ibrahim reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to regional and global energy cooperation, said, “This forum provides a crucial platform for global leaders to shape future energy strategies and drive the transition toward net zero emissions.”

EPRI, a key partner in the forum, will lead sessions on the global energy landscape, focusing on resilience, grid enhancement, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

EPRI CEO Dr. Arshad Mansoor emphasised the importance of international collaboration in achieving net-zero emissions.

Key sessions will address strategies for achieving carbon neutrality, decarbonising energy, and strengthening regional grids.

Discussions will also cover grid modernization, market reform, and advanced planning to support the energy transition.

Prominent figures from the GCC, North America, Europe, and Asia will share their insights.

Notable attendees include Manuel Aztana, CEO of PJM, and deputy CEOs from South Korea’s KPX, France’s RTE, and Italy’s Terna. GO15 Secretary General Bruno Meyer highlighted the need for significant investments in global grid infrastructure to meet growing electricity demand and renewable energy integration.

This forum will support the shared goals of energy transition and carbon neutrality, drawing on the outcomes of COP28 and fostering international cooperation for a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

