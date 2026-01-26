RIYADH — Assistant Minister of Investment Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi said Saudi Arabia has surpassed its Vision 2030 target for attracting multinational regional headquarters, with more than 700 global companies now based in the Kingdom.

Speaking during a dialogue session at the second edition of the Investment in Education and Training Forum in Riyadh, Al-Dubaikhi said the regional headquarters program has exceeded its original target of 500 companies under Vision 2030.

He also highlighted the strong momentum of foreign investment in Saudi Arabia, noting that the Kingdom has issued around 60,000 investment licenses to date.

“These licenses reflect the presence of tens of thousands of foreign-invested companies operating across a wide range of sectors,” Al-Dubaikhi said.

He added that the figures demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s growing attractiveness as a regional business hub and reflect continued progress in building a competitive and investor-friendly environment aligned with the Kingdom’s long-term economic transformation goals.

